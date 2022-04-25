Constitution Capital LLC Sells 465 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Constitution Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.69.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.65 on Monday, reaching $83.94. The company had a trading volume of 360,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,986,648. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.58 and its 200 day moving average is $79.88. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.70%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

