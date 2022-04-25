ContentBox Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (BOX)

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 25th. Over the last week, ContentBox has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $366,805.32 and approximately $17.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ContentBox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00011104 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.67 or 0.00235975 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 62.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000440 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000119 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

ContentBox Coin Profile

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling ContentBox

