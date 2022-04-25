Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.86

Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (TSE:CPLF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$9.86 and last traded at C$10.09, with a volume of 3795 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.47.

Separately, CIBC assumed coverage on Copperleaf Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$18.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of C$704.72 million and a PE ratio of -43.63.

CopperLeaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. Its software leverages operational and financial data to help clients manage their assets and optimize their investment decisions to realize the business value. The company's software performs predictive analytics, risk modeling and analysis, financial and performance modeling, investment portfolio optimization, budgeting, plan approvals, performance management, and scenario analysis.

