Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CORT. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ CORT traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,845. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.22. Corcept Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $25.68. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.54.

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $98.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 7,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $185,396.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 283.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

