Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,773 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. L & S Advisors Inc grew its position in Expedia Group by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 18,942 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 296.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 215,017 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,241,000 after purchasing an additional 160,815 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its position in Expedia Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 28,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth about $2,146,000. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 179,502 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

EXPE stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $183.35. The stock had a trading volume of 24,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,524. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.77 and a 52 week high of $217.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.92) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.29, for a total transaction of $3,965,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 262,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,974,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 200 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,175 shares of company stock valued at $25,666,576 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EXPE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.85.

Expedia Group Profile (Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.