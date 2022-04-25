Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 21,011 The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Kroger by 22.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,554,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,780 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $76,540,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 700.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,537,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,814 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Kroger by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,571,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,857,000 after acquiring an additional 840,200 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,562,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup lowered Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.95.

In other Kroger news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 77,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $4,795,320.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 432,968 shares of company stock worth $24,877,771. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kroger stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.52. The stock had a trading volume of 144,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,669,949. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $35.60 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

