Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,836 shares during the quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on CB. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Argus lifted their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.73.

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total transaction of $125,641.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $3,481,628.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $8,709,616. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB stock traded down $3.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $203.10. The company had a trading volume of 8,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $208.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.14. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $155.78 and a one year high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.61%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

