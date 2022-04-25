Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Invests $504,000 in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAC. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas during the third quarter valued at $50,690,000. Discovery Value Fund bought a new position in Lithium Americas during the third quarter valued at $42,229,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Lithium Americas by 1,404.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 843,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,839,000 after acquiring an additional 787,620 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Lithium Americas by 2,086.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 397,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,566,000 after acquiring an additional 379,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lithium Americas by 9,120.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 237,235 shares during the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LAC stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.29. The company had a trading volume of 177,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,502,409. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.86 and its 200 day moving average is $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 64.51 and a current ratio of 64.51. Lithium Americas Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.84 and a fifty-two week high of $41.56.

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.18.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

