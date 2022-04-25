Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 800,016.5% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,729,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,838,000 after acquiring an additional 7,728,159 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $139,410,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,603,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,486 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 28.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,537,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,656 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 23.2% during the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 9,380,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,640 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.47.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.98. 1,461,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,828,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $36.51 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.