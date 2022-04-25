Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 74.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,122,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $504,247,000 after buying an additional 1,761,583 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,220,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,359 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 317.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 890,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,917,000 after purchasing an additional 677,400 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 331.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 599,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,324,000 after purchasing an additional 460,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 658,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,486,000 after purchasing an additional 332,587 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.94.

Shares of YUM stock traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $120.45. 18,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,071,157. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.63 and a 1-year high of $139.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.68%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

