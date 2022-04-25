Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Purchases 396 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 51.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.3% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on ASML shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ASML from €945.00 ($1,016.13) to €960.00 ($1,032.26) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $875.00.

Shares of ASML traded down $19.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $587.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,418. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $558.77 and a 1-year high of $895.93. The stock has a market cap of $240.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $639.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $720.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. ASML had a return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 31.56%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 18.25 EPS for the current year.

ASML Company Profile (Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.