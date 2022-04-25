Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Takes $312,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,251,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,779,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,297,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,308,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $233.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,066. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $231.35 and a twelve month high of $329.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $249.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.69.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

