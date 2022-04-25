Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kforce by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,216,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,173,000 after acquiring an additional 13,832 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kforce by 571.1% in the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 585,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,932,000 after buying an additional 498,443 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kforce by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,100,000 after buying an additional 69,140 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Kforce by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 218,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,053,000 after buying an additional 45,273 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Kforce by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 215,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,835,000 after buying an additional 80,447 shares during the period. 84.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on KFRC. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kforce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.25.

In related news, CFO David M. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.44, for a total value of $377,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO David M. Kelly sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ KFRC opened at $73.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.09. Kforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.75 and a 1-year high of $81.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.55.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Kforce had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Kforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

