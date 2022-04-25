Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Invests $222,000 in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Energy Recovery by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Energy Recovery by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ERII stock opened at $19.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 77.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.27. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $24.99.

Energy Recovery ( NASDAQ:ERII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Energy Recovery had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ERII shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Energy Recovery in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

