Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PIPR. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 4.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PIPR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $194.00 to $182.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Piper Sandler Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.20.

Shares of PIPR opened at $123.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30. Piper Sandler Companies has a twelve month low of $110.45 and a twelve month high of $193.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.39.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $7.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by $2.79. The business had revenue of $648.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.23 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

