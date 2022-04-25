Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Takes $216,000 Position in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ICF International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ICF International by 582.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in ICF International by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ICF International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in ICF International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ICFI opened at $98.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ICF International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.68 and a 52 week high of $108.23.

ICF International ( NASDAQ:ICFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. ICF International had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. ICF International’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ICF International, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. ICF International’s payout ratio is currently 15.01%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ICF International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

