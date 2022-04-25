Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.75

Shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.75 and last traded at $10.98, with a volume of 1984332 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.03.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.1808 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,579,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,576,000 after purchasing an additional 198,474 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 189,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 82,423 shares during the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 284.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 92,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 68,757 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 165.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 97,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 60,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

