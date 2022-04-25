Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.27.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corning in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st.

NYSE:GLW traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.42. 8,542,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,075,369. The company has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.95. Corning has a 1-year low of $33.21 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.29 and a 200 day moving average of $37.85.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.10%.

In related news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,039 shares of company stock worth $1,090,340. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

