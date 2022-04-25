Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.25.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRSR. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRSR. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Corsair Gaming by 1,949.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 732,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,000,000 after purchasing an additional 696,987 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 859,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,297,000 after acquiring an additional 451,949 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,839,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,641,000 after acquiring an additional 123,647 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth $2,838,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter worth $2,006,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSR traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.93. The stock had a trading volume of 19,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,686. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.30. Corsair Gaming has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.01.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $510.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

