Crane (NYSE:CR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.000-$7.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.360. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of CR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.94. 237,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,987. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Crane has a 12-month low of $84.68 and a 12-month high of $114.87.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Crane had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $770.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Crane will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crane by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,014,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $408,383,000 after purchasing an additional 45,612 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Crane by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,281,000 after acquiring an additional 34,948 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Crane by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 268,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,279,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Crane by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,355 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Crane by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837 shares during the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crane (Get Rating)

Crane Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The Aerospace & Electronics segment offers original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.