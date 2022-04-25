Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW)

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PNW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock traded down $0.54 on Monday, reaching $76.78. 614,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,597. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $88.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.28.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $798.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 9,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

