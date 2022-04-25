Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Price Target Cut to CHF 9.50 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from CHF 10.50 to CHF 9.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 11 to CHF 8 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 8.50 to CHF 7.40 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9 to CHF 8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.52.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CS opened at $7.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. Credit Suisse Group has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $11.19.

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 391.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 23.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 32,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 23.9% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 44,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 37,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Group (Get Rating)

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.