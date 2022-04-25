Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.67.

CRLBF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Cresco Labs from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cresco Labs from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of Cresco Labs stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $5.15. The stock had a trading volume of 659,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,498. Cresco Labs has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $13.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.99.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

