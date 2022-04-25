Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 12,271 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 353,609 shares.The stock last traded at $12.75 and had previously closed at $13.50.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cricut currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.
The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion and a PE ratio of 19.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.00 and a 200 day moving average of $20.26.
In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 17,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.44 per share, for a total transaction of $360,255.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased 1,545,634 shares of company stock worth $22,480,575 in the last three months.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRCT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cricut by 9,201.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,392 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cricut by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 545,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,052,000 after acquiring an additional 226,371 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the fourth quarter worth about $3,625,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cricut by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 324,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,177,000 after buying an additional 128,328 shares during the period. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the third quarter worth about $2,534,000. Institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.
Cricut Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRCT)
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cricut (CRCT)
- Hasbro Insider Bets Big On Stock Rebound
- Schwab Stock Can Be Caught Down Here
- Snap Up Some Snap-On On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Time to Buy any Dip in Prologis Stock
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.