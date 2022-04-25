Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 12,271 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 353,609 shares.The stock last traded at $12.75 and had previously closed at $13.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cricut currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Get Cricut alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion and a PE ratio of 19.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.00 and a 200 day moving average of $20.26.

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $387.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.51 million. Cricut had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 17,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.44 per share, for a total transaction of $360,255.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased 1,545,634 shares of company stock worth $22,480,575 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRCT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cricut by 9,201.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,392 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cricut by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 545,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,052,000 after acquiring an additional 226,371 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the fourth quarter worth about $3,625,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cricut by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 324,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,177,000 after buying an additional 128,328 shares during the period. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the third quarter worth about $2,534,000. Institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Cricut Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.