Crown (NYSE:CCK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.000-$8.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Crown also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $2.000-$2.100 EPS.

CCK traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,172,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,514. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $95.27 and a fifty-two week high of $130.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of -25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.06 and its 200-day moving average is $113.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.12. Crown had a positive return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Crown will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is -18.97%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CCK shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Crown from $143.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Crown in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Crown from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Crown from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $143.08.

In other Crown news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $254,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $41,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,706 shares of company stock worth $1,684,110 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 28.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,046,000 after buying an additional 165,068 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 203.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

