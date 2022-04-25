Crown Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,259.00 (CRW)

Crown (CRW) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 25th. Over the last seven days, Crown has traded 7% lower against the dollar. Crown has a total market capitalization of $887,569.10 and $2,259.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crown coin can currently be bought for $0.0300 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,573.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.10 or 0.00779070 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.88 or 0.00199337 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005376 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00023341 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 29,562,271 coins. The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.