CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CSX. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CSX from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities cut shares of CSX from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.91.

CSX stock opened at $34.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.35 and a 200-day moving average of $35.45. CSX has a one year low of $29.49 and a one year high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $75.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in CSX during the first quarter worth $34,000. American National Bank raised its stake in CSX by 35.9% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

