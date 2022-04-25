Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.83.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cyxtera Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Cyxtera Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

CYXT traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.64. 15,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,775. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.24. Cyxtera Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Cyxtera Technologies ( NASDAQ:CYXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $178.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.71 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cyxtera Technologies will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BC Partners Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $425,955,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,868,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,506,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cyxtera Technologies by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,017,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after buying an additional 568,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Cyxtera Technologies by 499.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 617,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after buying an additional 514,381 shares in the last quarter.

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

