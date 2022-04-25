Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $440.27.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DECK traded up $4.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $278.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,833. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $231.88 and a 52-week high of $451.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $334.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.86.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.07. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

