Deeper Network Reaches Market Cap of $83.83 Million (DPR)

Deeper Network (DPR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Deeper Network has a total market capitalization of $83.83 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deeper Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0671 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded up 8.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Deeper Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00044950 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,917.63 or 0.07390039 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000163 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00045334 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Deeper Network

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,593,687 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deeper Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deeper Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Deeper Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deeper Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.