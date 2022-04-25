DeFiner Trading 16.7% Lower Over Last Week (FIN)

DeFiner (FIN) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. DeFiner has a total market cap of $4.89 million and approximately $444,154.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DeFiner has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. One DeFiner coin can currently be purchased for $0.0554 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00033352 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00104261 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

DeFiner Profile

FIN is a coin. Its launch date was April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,204,590 coins. The official website for DeFiner is definer.org . DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

DeFiner Coin Trading

