DeltaChain (DELTA) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,704.00

DeltaChain (DELTA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 25th. In the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded flat against the US dollar. DeltaChain has a market cap of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeltaChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeltaChain alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.59 or 0.00268227 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004503 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000613 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $743.04 or 0.01835341 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004057 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About DeltaChain

DeltaChain (CRYPTO:DELTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeltaChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeltaChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.