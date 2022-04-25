Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN) Shares Gap Down to $1.43

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.43, but opened at $1.36. Denison Mines shares last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 181,363 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.13 and a beta of 1.86.

Denison Mines ( NYSE:DNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Denison Mines had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 94.39%. The company had revenue of $2.65 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

