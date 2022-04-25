DeRace Achieves Market Cap of $48.27 Million (DERC)

DeRace (DERC) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 25th. One DeRace coin can now be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00002453 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeRace has traded down 10% against the US dollar. DeRace has a total market capitalization of $48.27 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of DeRace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00044895 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,994.59 or 0.07459080 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00044635 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DeRace Coin Profile

DeRace’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,020,000 coins. DeRace’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DeRace

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeRace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeRace should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeRace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

