Deri Protocol (DERI) Market Capitalization Hits $7.88 Million

Deri Protocol (DERI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 25th. Deri Protocol has a total market cap of $7.88 million and approximately $458,182.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Deri Protocol has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0487 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Deri Protocol Coin Profile

Deri Protocol’s launch date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 466,032,436 coins and its circulating supply is 161,686,762 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Buying and Selling Deri Protocol

