Desjardins Raises Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Price Target to C$47.00

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Desjardins from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BRLXF. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Boralex from C$45.25 to C$42.75 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Boralex from C$44.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Boralex from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Boralex from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Boralex from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.39.

Shares of Boralex stock opened at $30.79 on Thursday. Boralex has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.59.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

