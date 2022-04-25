Dether (DTH) Achieves Market Cap of $636,065.15

Dether (DTH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Dether coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dether has a total market capitalization of $636,065.15 and $6.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dether has traded up 4.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dether Coin Profile

DTH is a coin. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dether is dether.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dether provides a platform that enables anyone to buy ether with cash and also has a map that provides physical stores nearby to spend it, just a mobile phone with internet access. Their token DTH is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. “

Dether Coin Trading

