Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dana (NYSE:DAN) Price Target to $21.00

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dana in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Dana in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a neutral rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Dana from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dana from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Dana from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.83.

DAN stock opened at $15.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day moving average of $21.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Dana has a 12 month low of $14.44 and a 12 month high of $28.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 2.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

In other Dana news, insider Byron S. Foster purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.31 per share, with a total value of $138,635.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dana by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,348,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,420,000 after buying an additional 270,195 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Dana by 16.2% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 67,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Dana by 331.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Dana by 351.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 89,603 shares during the period. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Dana during the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

