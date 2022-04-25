Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 6,100 ($79.37) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on RIO. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,500 ($71.56) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Liberum Capital cut Rio Tinto Group to a sell rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($54.64) target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 6,410 ($83.40) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($57.25) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 7,300 ($94.98) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,791.54 ($75.35).

RIO stock opened at GBX 5,664 ($73.69) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5,849.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,256.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £91.78 billion and a PE ratio of 5.69. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,354 ($56.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.46). The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of GBX 352.32 ($4.58) per share. This represents a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 0.68%.

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 10,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,494 ($71.48), for a total value of £576,045.90 ($749,474.24).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

