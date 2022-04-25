Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Receives $59.29 Average PT from Analysts

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.63.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. StockNews.com cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of DVN stock traded down $1.89 on Wednesday, reaching $56.18. The company had a trading volume of 13,567,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,111,496. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.81 and a 200-day moving average of $49.70. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $21.30 and a 12 month high of $65.45.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.92%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $3,209,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $463,043.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 164,251 shares of company stock valued at $9,827,922. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 74,961 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 27,575 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,359,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 392,191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,929,000 after acquiring an additional 24,808 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 276,817 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,194,000 after acquiring an additional 144,105 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 45,377 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

