Dexlab (DXL) 24 Hour Volume Tops $149,102.00

Dexlab (DXL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 25th. Dexlab has a market capitalization of $7.63 million and approximately $149,102.00 worth of Dexlab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dexlab has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. One Dexlab coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000361 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dexlab alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00044914 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,999.42 or 0.07449493 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00044598 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Dexlab Profile

Dexlab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,526,786 coins. Dexlab’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dexlab

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dexlab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dexlab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dexlab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dexlab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dexlab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.