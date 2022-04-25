dForce Trading Down 7.8% This Week (DF)

dForce (DF) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. dForce has a total market cap of $28.87 million and approximately $8.98 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, dForce has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. One dForce coin can now be bought for about $0.0692 or 0.00000176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00033507 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00104234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

dForce Profile

dForce (CRYPTO:DF) is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,934,977 coins and its circulating supply is 417,036,981 coins. dForce’s official website is dforce.network . The official message board for dForce is medium.com/dforcenet . dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

dForce Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce using one of the exchanges listed above.

