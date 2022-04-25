Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 4,650 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 4,650 ($60.50) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.93% from the company’s current price.

DGE has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($55.95) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America set a GBX 4,600 ($59.85) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,400 ($57.25) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,350 ($56.60) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($58.55) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,155 ($54.06).

LON DGE traded up GBX 46 ($0.60) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 3,943 ($51.30). The company had a trading volume of 3,062,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,954,946. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58. The stock has a market cap of £90.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,738.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,776.06. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,167.50 ($41.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,110 ($53.47).

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,665 ($47.68) per share, for a total transaction of £916,250 ($1,192,102.52). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 25,662 shares of company stock valued at $94,104,516.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

