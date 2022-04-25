DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “DICE Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. Its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. DICE Therapeutics Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “
DICE Therapeutics stock opened at $21.52 on Thursday. DICE Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $40.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 29.77 and a current ratio of 29.77.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DICE. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $279,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $21,648,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.
About DICE Therapeutics (Get Rating)
DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.
