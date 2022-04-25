DIGG Price Down 9.8% Over Last 7 Days (DIGG)

DIGG (DIGG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One DIGG coin can now be purchased for about $18,249.63 or 0.45459989 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DIGG has a total market cap of $9.18 million and approximately $54,511.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DIGG has traded down 9.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00044729 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,990.77 or 0.07450041 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00044399 BTC.

DIGG Coin Profile

DIGG’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 503 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

