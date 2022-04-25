Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $486,235.47

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. During the last week, Digital Reserve Currency has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Digital Reserve Currency has a total market capitalization of $486,235.47 and $2,706.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00011099 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.28 or 0.00234028 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 59.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000417 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000119 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Profile

Digital Reserve Currency (CRYPTO:DRC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digital Reserve Currency’s official website is drcglobal.org . The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Digital Reserve Currency

