Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Trading 6.8% Higher

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.51 and last traded at $5.50. Approximately 53,275 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,215,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DDL. Zacks Investment Research cut Dingdong (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from $21.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $4.20 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.07.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Dingdong (Cayman) ( NYSE:DDL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $860.48 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Dingdong will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at $3,075,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Dingdong (Cayman) by 8,965.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 32,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreView Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 4th quarter valued at $2,877,000. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile (NYSE:DDL)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, fresh produce, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

