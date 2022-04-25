Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $48.78

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $48.78 and last traded at $49.89, with a volume of 319800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.52.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.81 and its 200-day moving average is $74.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth $6,780,000. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter worth $4,468,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter worth $4,145,000. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 37,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth $2,266,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

