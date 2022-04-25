DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOCU. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,274,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,315,000 after acquiring an additional 34,051 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in DocuSign by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,842,000 after purchasing an additional 120,044 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 12.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,762,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,399,000 after purchasing an additional 636,258 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in DocuSign by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,234,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,704,000 after purchasing an additional 29,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth about $464,854,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Springer acquired 66,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,098.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,505,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,948 shares of company stock valued at $3,317,010 over the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on DocuSign from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.29.

Shares of DocuSign stock traded up $4.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.62. 59,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,492,908. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.24. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.00 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -243.74 and a beta of 0.90.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

