Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Shares Up 1.1%

Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.12 and last traded at $7.11. 7,004 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 24,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.03.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIIBF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Dorel Industries from C$32.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Dorel Industries from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Get Dorel Industries alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $231.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.16 and its 200 day moving average is $13.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Dorel Industries ( OTCMKTS:DIIBF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $435.27 million during the quarter. Dorel Industries had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%.

Dorel Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DIIBF)

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes home products and juvenile products worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings products, folding chair and tables, outdoor and juvenile furniture, futons, bunk beds, mattresses, bedroom, dining, home entertainment, and office furniture, upholstery, step stools and ladders, and hand trucks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dorel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.